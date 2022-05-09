E – Wallet Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2027

Market Highlights

The E-wallet market is expected to develop at a healthy CAGR of 15% and is estimated to reach a value of USD 2,100 billion toward the end of the forecast period 2021-2027.

The present generation has become more inclined towards the online world. The trend of buying items online is increasing day today. The rise of online customers is driving the E-Wallet Market. The mode of payment has become challenging, as the customer’s high demands for reliable payment method. The trend of going cashless has been trending in recent years and is currently developing at a quick speed. The rise in the reception of new payment systems that happens through online channels as advanced payments or e-wallets is propelling the development of the E-Wallet Market. Different e-wallet services, for example, free charge, google pay, and Paytm, work through applications in the user’s smartphones. The entire payment procedure is based on the encryption software that takes the place of the simple wallet during money exchanges.

Further, these wallets come up with different features, like saving cards and record numbers. Connecting a financial balance to an exchange is very simple and effective. These variables are enhancing the E-Wallet Market at the worldwide level.

During the pandemic, the market noticed a decent development rate as it offered contactless payments, which has become a wise answer for stop the spread of the infection. People preferred to purchase things online as it was more reliable. It prevented people from holding up in lengthy queues and other exchange troubles. The retail stores widely adopted this method as it showed great results in their business. E-wallet usage is profoundly developing because it is a lot faster than cash exchanges, resulting in a better consumer experience and lowering the responsibility of the retailers to a great extent. These are the regions the E-Wallet Market receives huge learning experiences.

Segmentation:

The E-Wallet Market is segmented based on types, technology, end-user, and industry vertical. The type segment of the market involves closed e-wallets, semi-closed e-wallets, and open e-wallets. The technology segment comprises various technologies such as Near field communication, QR code, text-based or short message service, and digital-only.

The end-user section has personal and business types. The vertical industry segment of the E-Wallet Market is categorized into Hospitality and transportation, Media and entertainment, Retail, Health care, Energy and utilities, Telecommunications, and others.

These segments are driving the growth of the global E-Wallet Market.

Regional Analysis

According to the regional report, the E-Wallet Market is showing tremendous growth in major regions worldwide, such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The North American region is considered the dominating region due to the market’s huge growth in the region. Europe is projected to be the second-largest region of the market.

The Asia Pacific is noticed as the fastest-growing region due to the growth of huge opportunities. With the rise in the adoption of smartphone devices in India after demonetization, digital payments have become a growth factor for the regional market.

Industry News

In 2020, FIS announced Google pay to HPP products for online merchants, which enabled the merchants to express online checkouts.

