Medical Imaging Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Medical Imaging Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Imaging Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- X-Ray Device
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment
- Nuclear Imaging Equipment
- Other
Segment by Application
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Research Institute
By Company
- Philips
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens
- Hologic
- Shimadzu
- Samsung
- Hitachi
- Genesis Medical
- Carestream Health
- Fujifilm
- Fonar
- Toshiba
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Medical Imaging Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 X-Ray Device
1.2.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment
1.2.4 Nuclear Imaging Equipment
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Research Institute
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Medical Imaging Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
