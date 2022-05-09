Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Mosquito Killer Lamps market was valued at 319.11 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mosquito Killer Lamps is a device that attracts and kills mosquito. And Mosquito killer lamps can be divided into electronic mosquito killer lamps, air suction mosquito killer lamp, adhesive mosquito killer lamps.As a result of global warming, areas of high temperature on Earth are expanding. Serious tropical diseases such as the malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others infectious disease is expanding the infected area. In recent years, Zika virus raged in Brazil, Singapore and other places, and had the trend of proliferation. In order to cut off the transmission to prevent and control insect disease effectively, the mosquito killer lamps demand is very large. Global giant consumption is mainly distributed in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. Asia Pacific holds unshakable status in this field. China takes the production market share over 48.49% in 2016, followed by North America in 2016. For mosquito killer lamps, its major substitute threat is mosquito repellant. With the advancement of the urbanization process, the urban population improved and the housing conditions and the family repellant method will gradually transition to the mosquito liquid (Vaporizer and Aerosols). The resulting alternative effect resulted in a drop in the sales of mosquito coils. As a result of global warming, areas of high temperature on Earth are expanding. Serious tropical diseases such as the malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others infectious disease is expanding the infected area. In recent years, Zika virus raged in Brazil, Singapore and other places, and had the trend of proliferation. In order to cut off the transmission to prevent and control insect disease effectively, the mosquito repellant demand is very large. According to study, the Global revenue of mosquito Repellants was valued at 3100.77 Million USD in 2016, and is forecast to reach 4741.70 Million USD by the end of 2022, at a CAGR of 7.34 percent from 2016 to 2022. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

By Market Verdors:

Woodstream Corporation

Panchao

Chuangji

INVICTUS International

Armatron International

Greenyellow

Thermacell Repellents

Remaig

TONMAS

By Types:

Electronic Mosquito Killer Lamps

Air Suction Mosquito Killer Lamp

Adhesive Mosquito Killer Lamps

By Applications:

Indoor

Outdoor

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mosquito Killer Lamps Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electronic Mosquito Killer Lamps

1.4.3 Air Suction Mosquito Killer Lamp

1.4.4 Adhesive Mosquito Killer Lamps

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Indoor

1.5.3 Outdoor

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Market

1.8.1 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

