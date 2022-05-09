Global Weather-Resistant Label Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Weather-Resistant Label market was valued at 924.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Weather-Resistant Label is a kind of label that does not deteriorate under any weather conditions.The global Weather-Resistant Label main players include CCL Industries, Online Labels, SATO, etc. The top three Weather-Resistant Label players account for approximately 25% of the total market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for Weather-Resistant Label, accounting for about 40%, followed by Europe and North America. In terms of type, Laser Labels is the largest segment, with a share over 28%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Outdoor Machinery & Equipment, followed by Automobile & Transportation and Industrial and Construction.

By Market Verdors:

CCL Industries

Nitto

HERMA

SATO

Brady

ImageTek

Online Labels

TuffLabels

Jet Label

Weber Packaging Solutions

UPM Raflatac

Resource Label Group

By Types:

Laser Labels

Inkjet Labels

Direct Thermal Labels

Thermal Transfer Labels

By Applications:

Automobile & Transportation

Outdoor Machinery & Equipment

Industrial and Construction

Chemicals

Electronics

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Weather-Resistant Label Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Weather-Resistant Label Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Laser Labels

1.4.3 Inkjet Labels

1.4.4 Direct Thermal Labels

1.4.5 Thermal Transfer Labels

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Weather-Resistant Label Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automobile & Transportation

1.5.3 Outdoor Machinery & Equipment

1.5.4 Industrial and Construction

1.5.5 Chemicals

1.5.6 Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Weather-Resistant Label Market

1.8.1 Global Weather-Resistant Label Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Weather-Resistant Label Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Weather-Resistant Label Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Weather-Resistant Label Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Weather-Resistant Label Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

