Omnidirectional Antenna Market Research Report 2022

Omnidirectional Antenna Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Normal Type

Compact

Segment by Application

Civil

Military

Other

By Company

Fujian Jiasida Communication Tech Co., Ltd.

Alaris Antennas

Huber+Suhner

Extronics Ltd

GaoKe Ant Company

SEMZ REMO, LLC

Laird Technologies

2J Antennas

Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

A.H. Systems

Aaronia AG

AXEM Technology

Mobile Mark, Inc.

Amphenol Antenna Solutions

Atop Technologies

Capetti Elettronica

Circuit Design, Inc.

Commscope

Elproma Elektronika

Embro GmbH

EMC Test Design, LLC

ETS Lindgren

Ex-Machinery

Siemens Industrial Communication

Gigahertz Solutions

Rohde Schwarz

Leica Geosystems

Microset

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Omnidirectional Antenna Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Omnidirectional Antenna

1.2 Omnidirectional Antenna Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Normal Type

1.2.3 Compact

1.3 Omnidirectional Antenna Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Omnidirectional Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Omnidirectional Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Omnidirectional Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Omnidirectional Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Omnidirectional Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

