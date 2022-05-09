Global Carpet and Rug Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carpet and Rug market was valued at 3262.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Acarpetis atextilefloor coveringtypically consisting of an upper layer ofpileattached to a backing. The pile was traditionally made from wool, but, since the 20th century, synthetic fibers such aspolypropylene,nylonorpolyesterare often used, as these fibers are less expensive than wool. The pile usually consists of twisted tufts which are typically heat-treated to maintain their structure. The term “carpet” is often used interchangeably with the term “rug”, although the term “carpet” can be applied to a floor covering that covers an entire house, whereas a “rug” is generally no bigger than a single room, and traditionally does not even span from one wall to another, and is typically not even attached as part of the floor.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the existence of developing nations such as India where the number of unorganized manufacturers of carpets and rugs is high.

By Market Verdors:

Mohawk

Taekett

Lowes

Shaw

Dixie

Home Depot

Tai Ping Carpets

Interface

Orientals Weavers

Victoria

By Types:

Residential

Non-Residential

Automotive & Transportation

By Applications:

Woven

Tufted

Knotted

Needle-Punched

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Carpet and Rug Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Carpet and Rug Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Non-Residential

1.4.4 Automotive & Transportation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carpet and Rug Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Woven

1.5.3 Tufted

1.5.4 Knotted

1.5.5 Needle-Punched

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Carpet and Rug Market

1.8.1 Global Carpet and Rug Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carpet and Rug Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Carpet and Rug Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Carpet and Rug Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Carpet and Rug Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Carpet and Rug Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Carpet and Rug Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Carpet and Rug Sales Volume

