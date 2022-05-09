News

Hemostatic Sponge Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Hemostatic Sponge market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hemostatic Sponge market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Materials

 

  • Microfibrillar Collagen
  • Chitosan
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Surgical Wound Care
  • General Wound Care

By Company

  • Bard
  • Pfizer
  • Ethicon
  • Gelita Medical
  • Equimedical
  • Biocer
  • Celox
  • Hemostasis
  • MBP
  • Medira
  • Hemotec Medical
  • Starch Medical
  • Success Pharmaceutical
  • Changsha Hairun

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hemostatic Sponge Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Hemostatic Sponge Market Size Growth Rate by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Microfibrillar Collagen
1.2.3 Chitosan
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hemostatic Sponge Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Surgical Wound Care
1.3.3 General Wound Care
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hemostatic Sponge Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hemostatic Sponge Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hemostatic Sponge Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hemostatic Sponge Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hemostatic Sponge Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hemostatic Sponge by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Hemostatic Sponge Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Hemostatic Sponge Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Hemostatic Sponge Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hemostatic Sponge Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Hemostatic Sponge Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

