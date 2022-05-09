Chest Drain Units Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Chest Drain Units market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chest Drain Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Regular Chest Drainage Catheters
- Thoracentesis Catheters
- Others
Segment by Application
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
By Company
- Medtronic plc
- Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG
- Terumo Corporation
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Cook Medical Incorporated
- Rocket Medical Plc
- Sorin S.p.A.(Inactive)
- Smiths Medical
- Medline
- Mediplus India
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chest Drain Units Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Chest Drain Units Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Regular Chest Drainage Catheters
1.2.3 Thoracentesis Catheters
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chest Drain Units Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Clinics
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Chest Drain Units Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Chest Drain Units Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chest Drain Units Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Chest Drain Units Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Chest Drain Units Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Chest Drain Units by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Chest Drain Units Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Chest Drain Units Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Chest Drain Units Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Chest Drain Units Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Chest Drain Units Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
