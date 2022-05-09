Chest Drain Units Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Chest Drain Units market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chest Drain Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Regular Chest Drainage Catheters

Thoracentesis Catheters

Others

Segment by Application

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Company

Medtronic plc

Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Terumo Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Cook Medical Incorporated

Rocket Medical Plc

Sorin S.p.A.(Inactive)

Smiths Medical

Medline

Mediplus India

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chest Drain Units Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Chest Drain Units Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Regular Chest Drainage Catheters

1.2.3 Thoracentesis Catheters

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chest Drain Units Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Clinics

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Chest Drain Units Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Chest Drain Units Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chest Drain Units Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Chest Drain Units Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Chest Drain Units Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Chest Drain Units by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Chest Drain Units Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Chest Drain Units Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Chest Drain Units Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Chest Drain Units Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Chest Drain Units Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

