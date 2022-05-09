Global Protective Helmet Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Protective Helmet market was valued at 1557.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A Protective Helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All Protective Helmet attempt to protect the user`s head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.MSA, 3M, Honeywell and UVEX are the Top 4 manufacturers in the global Protective Helmet market. They held about 41.25% of the total revenue in 2019. ABS and HDPE are the main types of Protective Helmets, and the former held a larger market share in 2019, with its revenue share reaching 58.46%. Industrial Fields are the main downstream market of Protective Helmets. The segment consumed 68.40% of the global sales volume in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

MSA

3M

Honeywell

UVEX

Drager

JSP

Delta Plus Group

LIDA Plastic

Huiyuan

Centurion

Kaiyuan Fiber

Haitang Helmet

By Types:

ABS Protective Helmet

HDPE Protective Helmet

By Applications:

Fire and Rescue

Industrial Fields

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

