Global Water Blocking Yarn Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Water Blocking Yarn market was valued at 138.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Water blocking yarn consists of industrial polyester filament, macromolecule swelling water absorbing tree ester and adhesive. It is mainly used for water blocking and filling between communication cable, fan-shaped wire core, power cable, submarine cable and other parts.PET/Polyester Base Water Blocking Yarn is the most widely used Water Blocking Yarn type. In 2020, PET/Polyester Base accounted for a major share of nearly 79% the global Water Blocking Yarn marke. Market concentration of Water Blocking Yarn is medium, with major suppliers come from USA, Europe and China.

Fiberline, Nantong Siber Communication, DS Cable Materials, Artofil and Centran Industrial are the top 5 players with a combined revenue share of above 64% in 2019. North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the major consumption region of Water Blocking Yarn, with a combined market share of about 93% in terms of consumption volume in 2019. Demand in USA, Japan and European regions are stable since dry optical cable has become the major type of fiber optic cable, demand and supply in China has been developing faster in the past several years, especially contributed by demand increase from key fiber optic cable player like Hengtong Guangdian.

By Market Verdors:

Fiberline

DS Cable Materials

GarnTec

Artofil

AKSH OPTIFIBRE

Nantong Siber Communication

Centran Industrial

Shenyang Jinggong Cable Material

Wuxi Tongda Telecommunications Accessories Factory

Hongzhuo Photoelectric Materials Technology

Haiso Technology

Suzhou Taifang Cable&Wire material

By Types:

PET/Polyester Base

Aramid Fiber Base

By Applications:

Communication Cable

Power Cable

Submarine Cable

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

