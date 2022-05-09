Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Share Leaders, Size, Opportunities Assessment, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Trends And Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Research Report: Information by Engine Type (Turbojet Micro Turbine Engines and Turboshaft Micro Turbine Engines), Platform (VTOL, Air Taxis, Cargo Aerial Vehicles (CAVs), Light Aircraft and Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), End-Use (Military & Defense and Commercial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Forecast till 2027

Market Forecast

Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market is projected to be valued at USD 47.52 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2026. The increasing use of UAVs for countering internal and external security threats is primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, low operating & maintenance costs are driving the growth of the market.

Market USP

The growing use of UAVs by the defense agencies for tactical missions.

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Turboshaft micro turbine engines segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019: The turboshaft micro turbine engines segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The growth can be attributed to the high utilization of turboshaft micro turbine engines in UAVs, air taxis, light aircraft, and CAVs. This is because a turboshaft micro turbine engine creates less noise, weighs less, and requires less maintenance.

VTOL segment is expected to witness a higher growth in the market: The VTOL segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the review period. This is due to the increasing demand for VTOL UAVs by the military and commercial end users and high investments in the development of micro turbine engines for VTOL.

Commercial segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market: The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period. This is due to the increasing use of UAVs for commercial applications such as climate & pollution monitoring, mapping & surveying, and recreational photography and videography among others. Moreover, the increase in the development of advanced air taxis and CAVs is driving the growth of this segment.

Key Players

AMT Netherlands B.V.

GE Aviation

Honeywell International Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Micro Turbine Technology B.V.

PBS Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Turbotech SAS

UAV Turbines, Inc.

Williams International

Other Key Players

Brayton Energy

Hawk Turbine AB

Jetcat Americas

Lambert Microturbine

Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, By Engine Type

1.1.2. Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, By Platform

1.1.3. Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, By End Use

1.1.4. Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market, By Region

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

Market Insights Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing Use Of UAVs For Countering Internal And External Security Threats

5.2.2. Low Operating & Maintenance Costs

5.2.3. Limited Range And Capacity Of Fully Electric Aircraft

5.2.4. Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Stringent Regulations

5.3.2. High Cost Of Micro Turbine Engines

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Emergence Of Hybrid Electric Power Generation Technology

5.5. Market/Technological Trends

5.6. Patent Trends

5.7. Regulatory Landscape/Standards

Market Factor Analysis

6.1. Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1. R&D

6.1.2. Manufacturing

6.1.3. Distribution & Sales

6.1.4. Post-Sales Monitoring

6.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Threat Of New Entrants

6.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

6.2.3. Threat Of Substitutes

6.2.4. Intensity Of Rivalry

6.2.5. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

