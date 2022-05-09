Ballistic Protection Market Segments, Analysis, Size, Share, Global Demand, Manufacturers, Drivers And Trends Forecast to 2027

Global Ballistic Protection Market Research Report: Information by Platform (Land, Airborne and Marine), Technology (Soft Armor and Hard Armor), Application (Defense and Homeland Security), Material (Aramid, Glass Fiber, Composites, Fabric, Metals & Alloys and Ceramic), Product (Personal Protective Equipment, Ballistic Containers & Portable Shelters, Ballistic Blocks, Hull & Body, Ballistic Barrier Systems, Weapon Stations & Optronics, Cockpit Ballistic Protection, Ballistic Windows, Ballistic Floors and Ballistic Doors), Threat Level (Level II & Level IIA, Level III & Level IIIA and Level IV & Above) – Forecast till 2027

Market Forecast

Global Ballistic Protection Market is projected to be valued at USD 19,560 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.31% from 2020 to 2026. Rapidly increasing geopolitical tension and incidences of external & internal threats have significantly contributed to the expansion of the ballistic protection market. Furthermore, increasing investments made by the US Army in ballistic protection equipment to offer enhanced safety to army personnel is expected to drive the growth of the market. For example, in March 2018, the US Army signed a contract with Ceradyne, Inc., a subsidiary of 3M, to procure ballistic helmets.

However, issues related to heavy equipment weight affecting the mobility of security forces and high development costs are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Market USP

Advancements in technology and the growing use of advanced materials for manufacturing ballistic protection equipment is projected to propel the growth of the segment.

Growth Opportunities in the Market

The Airborne Segment to Register the Highest Growth Rate: The airborne segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It includes fixed-wing aircraft & helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The increasing adoption of UAVs in battlefield operations is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Soft Armor Segment Dominated the Market in 2019: The soft armor segment dominated the market in 2019. The increasing demand for various lightweight equipment by the military and various security sectors is expected to drive the growth of the segment. On exposure to higher impacts, the high modulus of elasticity of the soft armor allows the energy generated through impact to dissipate over as large an area as possible, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Homeland Security Segment Expected to Register the Higher CAGR: The homeland security segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing instances of terrorism across the globe and rising territorial conflicts are driving the growth of this segment.

The Composites Segment Dominated the Market in 2019: Composites offer benefits such as high strength-to-weight ratio and rigidity. Moreover, composite materials offer advantages such as corrosion resistance and excellent fatigue. Additionally, the growing use of composites for manufacturing aerospace components is also expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9625

Key Players

BAE Systems (UK)

3M (US)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv (Netherlands)

FMS Enterprises Migun LTD. (Israel)

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (US)

DuPont (US)

ADA (Australia)

Survitec Group Limited (UK)

ArmorWorks (US)

Other Prominent Players

Revision Military (US)

ArmorSource, LLC (US)

Southern States, LLC (US)

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Saab AB (Sweden)

MKU Limited (India)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK)

ELMON (Greece)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

Permali (UK)

Check DIscount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/9625

Table Of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS

1.1.1. GLOBAL BALLISTIC PROTECTION MARKET, BY PLATFORM

1.1.2. GLOBAL BALLISTIC PROTECTION MARKET, BY PRODUCT

1.1.3. GLOBAL BALLISTIC PROTECTION MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

1.1.4. GLOBAL BALLISTIC PROTECTION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

1.1.5. GLOBAL BALLISTIC PROTECTION MARKET, BY MATERIAL

1.1.6. GLOBAL BALLISTIC PROTECTION MARKET, BY THREAT LEVEL

1.1.7. GLOBAL BALLISTIC PROTECTION MARKET, BY REGION

MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1. MARKET DEFINITION

2.2. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3. MARKET STRUCTURE

2.4. KEY BUYING CRITERIA

2.5. MARKET FACTOR INDICATOR ANALYSIS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1. RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2. PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3. SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4. MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5. PRODUCT MODEL

3.6. LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS

MARKET INSIGHTS MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.2. DRIVERS

5.2.1. CHANGING NATURE OF WARFARE

5.2.2. NEED FOR COMFORTABLE, LIGHTWEIGHT, AND HIGH-STRENGTH MATERIALS

5.2.3. GROWING DOMESTIC CONFLICTS

5.2.4. DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.3. RESTRAINTS

5.3.1. ISSUES RELATED TO HEAVY EQUIPMENT WEIGHT

5.3.2. HIGH COST OF DEVELOPMENT

5.3.3. STRINGENT GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

5.3.4. RESTRAINTS IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.4. OPPORTUNITIES

5.5. MARKET/TECHNOLOGICAL TRENDS

5.6. PATENT TRENDS

5.7. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE/STANDARDS

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Related Link @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/voyage-data-recorder-market-3757

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aircraft-engine-fuel-systems-market-4104

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anti-ship-missile-defence-system-market-4518

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/laser-defense-eyewear-market-4570