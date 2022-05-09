News

Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Horizontal Pumps
  • Vertical Pumps

 

Segment by Application

  • Oil and Gas
  • Metals and Mining
  • Chemical
  • Power Industry
  • Water Treatment
  • Others

By Company

  • Magnatex Pumps
  • CECO Environmental
  • Sims Pump Valve Company
  • ITT Inc
  • BJM Pumps
  • World Chemical Co., Ltd

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Horizontal Pumps
1.2.3 Vertical Pumps
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Metals and Mining
1.3.4 Chemical
1.3.5 Power Industry
1.3.6 Water Treatment
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Production
2.1 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

