Global Lysozyme Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lysozyme market was valued at 35.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lysozyme is an enzyme that plays an important role in the prevention of bacterial infections. Lysozyme is an enzyme used to break down bacterial cell walls to improve protein or nucleic acid extraction efficiency. Lysozymes (muramidases) are a family of enzymes with antimicrobial activity characterized by the ability to damage the cell wall of bacteria. The enzyme acts by catalyzing the hydrolysis of 1,4-beta-linkages between N-acetylmuramic acid and N-acetyl-D-glucosamine residues in peptidoglycans and between the N-acetyl-D-glucosamine residues in chitodextrins.Lysozyme, mainly manufactured by egg white, is a small enzyme that attacks the protective cell walls of bacteria.

Bacteria build a tough skin of carbohydrate chains, interlocked by short peptide strands, that braces their delicate membrane against the cell`s high osmotic pressure. Lysozyme breaks these carbohydrate chains, destroying the structural integrity of the cell wall. The bacteria burst under their own internal pressure. Lysozyme has been widely used in food industry, pharma industry as well feed industry, etc. Among those applications, Food Industry is the largest consumption field, which contributed 50.99% share in 2016. According to its raw materials, lysozyme can be divided into egg white type, microorganism type, etc.

Also, it can be classified as food grade, pharma grade, feed grade as well, in term of its applications. Lysozyme provided by manufacturers is in the form of liquid or powder. The much higher the activity of lysozyme is, the more expensive of its price. 3. Europe and China are the major production bases of lysozyme currently. The two regions contributed about 84.94% market share in 2016. Besides, companies from European countries achieved good reputations of lysozyme in quality.

By Market Verdors:

DSM

Bioseutica

Ditta Calza Clemente

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Proquiga

MAK Wood

Greensnow Egg Products Development

Aegis

ECOT China

ANPU

By Types:

Egg White Type

Microbial Type

By Applications:

Food Industry

Pharma Industry

Feed Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lysozyme Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Lysozyme Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Egg White Type

1.4.3 Microbial Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lysozyme Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Pharma Industry

1.5.4 Feed Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Lysozyme Market

1.8.1 Global Lysozyme Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lysozyme Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lysozyme Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lysozyme Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lysozyme Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Lysozyme Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Lysozyme Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Lysozyme Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Lysozyme Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

