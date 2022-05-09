News

Global Stretch Films Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Stretch Films market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stretch Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polyethylene (PE)
  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC)
Segment by Application

 

  • Food & Beverage
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Personal Care
  • Electronics
  • Others

By Company

 

  • Intertape Polymer Group
  • Berry Global Group
  • AEP Industries
  • Smurfit Kappa Group
  • Scientex Berhad
  • Sigma Stretch Film
  • Anchor Packaging
  • Coveris
  • POLIFILM GmbH
  • Paragon Films

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

