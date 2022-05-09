News

Spectroscopy Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Spectroscopy Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spectroscopy Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Molecular Spectroscopy Equipment
  • Atomic Spectroscopy Equipment
  • Mass Spectroscopy Equipment

 

Segment by Application

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Oil & Gas
  • Chemicals
  • Agriculture & Food
  • Others

By Company

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Shimadzu
  • Bruker
  • PerkinElmer
  • ABB Group
  • Hitachi High-Technologies
  • JEOL
  • Waters
  • Sartorius
  • MKS Instruments
  • Rigaku Corporation
  • Yokogawa Electric
  • Stellarnet
  • AMETEK
  • LECO Corporation
  • Beijing Beifen-Ruili Analytical Instrument

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Spectroscopy Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Molecular Spectroscopy Equipment
1.2.3 Atomic Spectroscopy Equipment
1.2.4 Mass Spectroscopy Equipment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Chemicals
1.3.5 Agriculture & Food
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Production
2.1 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Spectroscopy Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

