High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High-purity C4F8 is an etching agent mainly used as a special gas for the fine processing (etching) of oxide films in the manufacture of semiconductors and displays.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) in global, including the following market information:
- Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity(Minimum): 99.999% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) include Showa Denko, Linde, Kanto Denka Kogyo, Air Liquide, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Britech (Zhejiang Juhua), Huate Gas, PERIC Special Gases and Shandong Ruihua Fluoride Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity(Minimum): 99.999%
- Purity(Minimum): 99.99%
- Purity(Minimum): 99.9%
Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor Etching Cleaning
- Food Aerosol Spray
- Medium Gas
- Other
Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Showa Denko
- Linde
- Kanto Denka Kogyo
- Air Liquide
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso
- Britech (Zhejiang Juhua)
- Huate Gas
- PERIC Special Gases
- Shandong Ruihua Fluoride Industry
- Jinhong Gas
- Ling Gas
- Messer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity C4F8 (Octafluorocyclobutane) Product Type
