Methoxyflurane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methoxyflurane, sold under the brand name Penthrox among others, is an inhaled medication primarily used to reduce pain following trauma. It may also be used for short episodes of pain as a result of medical procedures. Onset of pain relief is rapid and of a short duration.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methoxyflurane in global, including the following market information:
- Global Methoxyflurane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Methoxyflurane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Methoxyflurane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methoxyflurane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
99% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methoxyflurane include Penthrox and Nantong Baokai Pharmaceutical etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methoxyflurane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methoxyflurane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methoxyflurane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 99% Purity
- 99.5% Purity
Global Methoxyflurane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methoxyflurane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Intermediate
- Pharmaceutical Intermediates
- Organic Synthesis
- Others
Global Methoxyflurane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methoxyflurane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Methoxyflurane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Methoxyflurane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Methoxyflurane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Methoxyflurane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Penthrox
- Nantong Baokai Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methoxyflurane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methoxyflurane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methoxyflurane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methoxyflurane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methoxyflurane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methoxyflurane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methoxyflurane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methoxyflurane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methoxyflurane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methoxyflurane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methoxyflurane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methoxyflurane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methoxyflurane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methoxyflurane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methoxyflurane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methoxyflurane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Methoxyflurane Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 99% Purity
