Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Acrylonitrile (ACN) market was valued at 1190.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Acrylonitrile (ACN) is an organic compound which is a colorless volatile liquid and is produced by ammonia catalysis of propylene. It has application in the production of homopolymers such as polyacrylonitrile and numerous copolymers such as styrene acrylonitrile (SAN), acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and synthetic rubbers. ABS is a thermoplastic, which is derived from acrylonitrile and exhibits the property of providing substantial weight reduction for automobiles.

North America is likely to be a promising industry over the forecast period in light of presence of robust pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. Expansion of shale gas deposits and tight oil fields by the U.S. and Canada is likely to provide easy availability of petrochemical feedstock. The ease in availability of petrochemical feedstock as a raw material for the manufacturing of ACN is expected to fuel the industry growth in near future.

By Market Verdors:

Ineos

Petro china

Asahi chemicals

Asahi kasei Corp.

Mitsubishi Rayon

SINOPEC

Ascend Performance Materials

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Taekwang Industrial

Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical

By Types:

Propylene Method

Propane Method

By Applications:

Acrylic Fibres

ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene)

SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile)

Acrylamide

NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Acrylonitrile (ACN) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Propylene Method

1.4.3 Propane Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Acrylic Fibres

1.5.3 ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene)

1.5.4 SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile)

1.5.5 Acrylamide

1.5.6 NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market

1.8.1 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Acrylonitrile (ACN) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

