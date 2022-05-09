2-methylprop-1-ene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Isobutylene (or 2-methylpropene) (CAS 115-11-7) is a hydrocarbon of industrial significance. It is a four-carbon branched alkene (olefin), one of the four isomers of butylene. At standard temperature and pressure it is a colorless flammable gas.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-methylprop-1-ene in global, including the following market information:
- Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five 2-methylprop-1-ene companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-methylprop-1-ene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MTBE Cracking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-methylprop-1-ene include Lyondell Basell, TPC Group, Exxon Mobil, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Enterprise Products Partners, Evonik, Yuhua Group, Sumitomo Chemical and Yuhuang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-methylprop-1-ene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- MTBE Cracking
- Tert-butanol (TBA)
Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Butyl Rubber
- MMA
- PIB
- Other
Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2-methylprop-1-ene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2-methylprop-1-ene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2-methylprop-1-ene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies 2-methylprop-1-ene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lyondell Basell
- TPC Group
- Exxon Mobil
- Nizhnekamskneftekhim
- Enterprise Products Partners
- Evonik
- Yuhua Group
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Yuhuang Chemical
- Qifa Chemical
- Songwon
- Qixiang
- Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
- BASF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-methylprop-1-ene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-methylprop-1-ene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-methylprop-1-ene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-methylprop-1-ene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-methylprop-1-ene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-methylprop-1-ene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-methylprop-1-ene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-methylprop-1-ene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
