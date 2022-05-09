2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
tert-Butyl chloride is the organochloride with the formula (CH3)3CCl. It is a colorless, flammable liquid. It is sparingly soluble in water, with a tendency to undergo hydrolysis to the corresponding tert-butyl alcohol. It is produced industrially as a precursor to other organic compounds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane in global, including the following market information:
- Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane include Wuxi Jiabao Pesticide & Pharmaceutical, Shandong Tongcheng Medicine, Jiande Xingfeng Chemical, Sanmenxia Aoke Chemical Industry and Dhruv Chem Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 98% Purity
- 99% Purity
Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Flavors and Fragrances
- Pesticide Intermediate
- Chemical Intermediates
- Other
Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Wuxi Jiabao Pesticide & Pharmaceutical
- Shandong Tongcheng Medicine
- Jiande Xingfeng Chemical
- Sanmenxia Aoke Chemical Industry
- Dhruv Chem Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Chloro-2-methylpropane Companies
