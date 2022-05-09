Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Common alloy aluminum sheet (CAAS) is a flat rolled aluminum product with a thickness of 6.3 mm or less but greater than 0.2 mm. The size of its coil or cut to length is related to the width of the sheet

This report contains market size and forecasts of Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) in global, including the following market information:

Global Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1XXX Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) include Garmco, Impol-TLM d.o.o., Egypt Aluminium, Argiropoulos BAEE, Elval Hellenic Aluminium Industry SA, Oman Aluminium Rolling Company (OARC), Alro Slatina, Vimetco Group and Impol Seval, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1XXX Series

3XXX Series

5XXX Series

Global Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Conventional Industrial

Aerospace

Automobile

Household Electrical Appliances

Other

Global Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet (0.2-0.6mm) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Garmco

Impol-TLM d.o.o.

Egypt Aluminium

Argiropoulos BAEE

Elval Hellenic Aluminium Industry SA

Oman Aluminium Rolling Company (OARC)

Alro Slatina

Vimetco Group

Impol Seval

Otovici Doo

Impol 2000, d. d.

Hulamin Operations?PtY?Ltd

Austral Wright Metals

