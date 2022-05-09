2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Difluoroethylamine derivatives are useful intermediates for preparation of agrochemical active substances. For example, the appropriate difluorohexanoate amine derivatives available for synthesis of insecticidal activity of the enamine to Carbonyl Compounds, such as 4-amino butyric -2-acid ester compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,2-Difluoroethylamine in global, including the following market information:

Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 2,2-Difluoroethylamine companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2,2-Difluoroethylamine include Wuxi Jiabao Pesticide & Pharmaceutical, Shangfluoro, Shandong Tongcheng Medicine, Nantong Baokai Pharmaceutical, Changzhou Kangmei Chemical, Jinan Rufo Chemical and Hangzhou LZ Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,2-Difluoroethylamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethylamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethylamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethylamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 2,2-Difluoroethylamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wuxi Jiabao Pesticide & Pharmaceutical

Shangfluoro

Shandong Tongcheng Medicine

Nantong Baokai Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Kangmei Chemical

Jinan Rufo Chemical

Hangzhou LZ Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,2-Difluoroethylamine Companies

4 Sights by Product

