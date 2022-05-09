2,6-Difluoroaniline Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2,6-Difluoroaniline is an important chemical in the sythesis technology for high-efficiency insecticide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,6-Difluoroaniline in global, including the following market information:
- Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five 2,6-Difluoroaniline companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2,6-Difluoroaniline market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2,6-Difluoroaniline include Tianchen Chem, Dalian Richfortune Chemicals, Yancheng Wanxiang Chemical, Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials and Shiva Pharmachem Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2,6-Difluoroaniline manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 98% Purity
- 99% Purity
Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural Intermediate
- Pharmaceutical Intermediates
- Other
Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2,6-Difluoroaniline revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2,6-Difluoroaniline revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2,6-Difluoroaniline sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies 2,6-Difluoroaniline sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tianchen Chem
- Dalian Richfortune Chemicals
- Yancheng Wanxiang Chemical
- Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials
- Shiva Pharmachem Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,6-Difluoroaniline Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,6-Difluoroaniline Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,6-Difluoroaniline Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,6-Difluoroaniline Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,6-Difluoroaniline Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,6-Difluoroaniline Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
