2,6-Difluoroaniline Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2,6-Difluoroaniline is an important chemical in the sythesis technology for high-efficiency insecticide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,6-Difluoroaniline in global, including the following market information:

Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 2,6-Difluoroaniline companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2,6-Difluoroaniline market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2,6-Difluoroaniline include Tianchen Chem, Dalian Richfortune Chemicals, Yancheng Wanxiang Chemical, Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials and Shiva Pharmachem Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,6-Difluoroaniline manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,6-Difluoroaniline Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2,6-Difluoroaniline revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2,6-Difluoroaniline revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2,6-Difluoroaniline sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 2,6-Difluoroaniline sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tianchen Chem

Dalian Richfortune Chemicals

Yancheng Wanxiang Chemical

Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials

Shiva Pharmachem Ltd.

