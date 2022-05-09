Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Elastomeric Membrane market was valued at 2919.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

On the basis of type, the elastomeric membrane market has been segmented into sheet and liquid applied elastomeric membrane. The market for sheet membrane type of elastomeric membrane is the largest due to its superior performance and increasing demand for flat roofs in non-residential buildings. Sheet membranes such as TPO and EPDM are widely used in the enhancement of energy efficiency of buildings.

High demand for green roofing in green buildings is expected to trigger the use of sheet membranes. The liquid applied membrane is the fastest-growing type owing to its seamless installation, convenience associated with its use, and availability of less expensive grade products as compared to sheet membranes.On the basis of application, the elastomeric membrane market has been segmented into roofs & walls, underground construction, wet areas, and other applications.

Roofs & walls is the largest as well as the fastest-growing application in the elastomeric membrane market. High expenditure on non-residential projects involving, commercial, institutional, and office buildings is expected to drive the growth of elastomeric membrane market in flat roofs.

By Market Verdors:

Standard Industries Inc.

SikA

Firestone Building Products Company

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Soprema Group

BASF Se

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Johns Manville

Kemper System

Saint-Gobain

By Types:

Sheet

Liquid Applied

By Applications:

Roofs & Walls

Underground Construction

Wet Areas

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

