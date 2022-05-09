Global Automatic Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automatic Doors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Doors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Sliding Door
- Revolving Door
- Swing Door
- Folding Door
- Others
Segment by Application
- Hospital
- Airports
- Retail Store
- Hotels
- Office Building
- Business Center
- Others
- By Company
- Stanley
- Horton Automatics
- Portalp
- Dorma
- Boon Edam
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automatic Doors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automatic Doors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sliding Door
1.2.3 Revolving Door
1.2.4 Swing Door
1.2.5 Folding Door
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automatic Doors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Airports
1.3.4 Retail Store
1.3.5 Hotels
1.3.6 Office Building
1.3.7 Business Center
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automatic Doors Production
2.1 Global Automatic Doors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automatic Doors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automatic Doors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automatic Doors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automatic Doors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automatic Doors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automatic Doors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automatic Doors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automatic Doors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automatic Doors Sales by Region
