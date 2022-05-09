Global Automatic Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automatic Doors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Doors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Sliding Door

Revolving Door

Swing Door

Folding Door

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Others

By Company

Stanley

Horton Automatics

Portalp

Dorma

Boon Edam

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Doors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Doors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Sliding Door

1.2.3 Revolving Door

1.2.4 Swing Door

1.2.5 Folding Door

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Doors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Airports

1.3.4 Retail Store

1.3.5 Hotels

1.3.6 Office Building

1.3.7 Business Center

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automatic Doors Production

2.1 Global Automatic Doors Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automatic Doors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automatic Doors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automatic Doors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Doors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automatic Doors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automatic Doors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automatic Doors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automatic Doors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Automatic Doors Sales by Region

