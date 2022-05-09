1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methyl nitroguanidine is an important intermediate, which is mainly used in the pesticide industry and the pharmaceutical industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine in global, including the following market information:
- Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine include Tianchen Chem, Shanghai Shenju Chemical, Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology, Suzhou ATL Chemical and Ningxia Soochow Agrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 98% Purity
- 99% Purity
Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural Intermediate
- Pharmaceutical Intermediates
- Other
Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tianchen Chem
- Shanghai Shenju Chemical
- Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology
- Suzhou ATL Chemical
- Ningxia Soochow Agrochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Companies
