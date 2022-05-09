1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methyl nitroguanidine is an important intermediate, which is mainly used in the pesticide industry and the pharmaceutical industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine in global, including the following market information:

Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine include Tianchen Chem, Shanghai Shenju Chemical, Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology, Suzhou ATL Chemical and Ningxia Soochow Agrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tianchen Chem

Shanghai Shenju Chemical

Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

Suzhou ATL Chemical

Ningxia Soochow Agrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Methyl-3-nitroguanidine Companies

