4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

P-Fluorobenzoyl chloride is a transparent to light yellow liquid, used in the synthesis of medicines and pesticides, and an intermediate for the fungicide flumorph.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride in global, including the following market information:

Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride include Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials and Jiyuan Hengshun New Material etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials

Jiyuan Hengshun New Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-fluorobenzoyl Chloride Companies

