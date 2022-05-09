News

Global Modified PEEK Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Modified PEEK market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modified PEEK market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

 

Segment by Type

 

 

  • Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK
  • Carbon Fiber Reinforced PEEK
  • Others

Segment by Application

 

  • Electronics
  • Energy / Industrial
  • Transport
  • Medical
  • Others

By Company

 

  • Victrex
  • Solvay
  • Evonik
  • ZYPEEK
  • Kingfa
  • JUSEP

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Modified PEEK Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Modified PEEK Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced PEEK
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced PEEK
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Modified PEEK Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Energy / Industrial
1.3.4 Transport
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Modified PEEK Production
2.1 Global Modified PEEK Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Modified PEEK Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Modified PEEK Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Modified PEEK Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Modified PEEK Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Modified PEEK Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Modified PEEK Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Modified PEEK Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Modified PEEK Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Modified PEEK Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Modified PEEK Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Modified PEEK by Region (2023-2028)

