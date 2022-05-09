Global Automotive Glazing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Glazing market was valued at 1316.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive glazing systems help simplify the vehicle assembly process. The materials used for automotive glazing require excellent transparency, toughness, and need to be lightweight. If glass is utilized as an automotive glazing material, then in case of an accident the pieces and fragments of the glass should not get thrown over the people travelling in the car and injure them. The materials used in vehicles for glazing purpose have witnessed significant changes from the conventional glass used a few years back to different types of plastics and plastic blends being employed recently.Based on region, the automotive glazing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive glazing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing vehicle production and the presence of key vehicle manufacturers in few countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

By Market Verdors:

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited

Chimei Corporation

Saint Gobain S.A.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Webasto SE

Covestro AG

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Teijin Limited

By Types:

Laminated glass

Tempered glass

Polycarbonate

By Applications:

Front windshield

Sidelites

Rear windshield

Sunroof

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

