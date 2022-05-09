News

Global Soybean Coating Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Soybean Coating Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Soybean Coating Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Suspended Agent
  • Emulsions
  • Wettable powder
  • Others
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Segment by Application

 

  • Commercial Farm
  • Private Farm

By Company

 

  • Bayer
  • Syngenta
  • Basf
  • Cargill
  • Germains
  • Rotam
  • Croda International
  • BrettYoung
  • Corteva
  • Precision Laboratories
  • Arysta Lifescience
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • SATEC
  • Volkschem
  • UPL
  • Henan Zhongzhou
  • Nufarm
  • Liaoning Zhuangmiao-Tech
  • Jilin Bada Pesticide
  • Anwei Fengle Agrochem
  • Tianjin Kerun North Seed Coating
  • Green Agrosino
  • Shandong Huayang
  • Incotec

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

