Flex-Rigid PCB Market Research Report 2022
Flex-Rigid PCB Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Single Layer
- Double Layer
- Multi-Layer
Segment by Application
- Military and Aerospace
- Medical
- Consumer Devices
- Others
By Company
- Nippon Mektron
- Unimicron
- Young Poong Group
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Nanya PCB
- Compeq
- Ibiden
- TTM
- Shennan Circuits
- CMK Corporation
- Kingboard
- AT&S
- Redboard
- Wuzhu Group
- NCAB Group
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Table of content
1 Flex-Rigid PCB Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flex-Rigid PCB
1.2 Flex-Rigid PCB Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Flex-Rigid PCB Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Layer
1.2.3 Double Layer
1.2.4 Multi-Layer
1.3 Flex-Rigid PCB Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Flex-Rigid PCB Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Military and Aerospace
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Consumer Devices
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Flex-Rigid PCB Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Flex-Rigid PCB Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Flex-Rigid PCB Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Flex-Rigid PCB Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Flex-Rigid PCB Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Flex-Rigid PCB Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Flex-Rigid PCB Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Flex-Rigid PCB Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Flex-Rigid PCB Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Flex-Rigid PCB Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
