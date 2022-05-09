Global Phosphoric Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Phosphoric Acid market was valued at 3441.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phosphoric acid is a weak acid with the chemical formula H3PO4. It is widely used in fertilizer electronics, food and other industry.Phosphoric acid is an inorganic mineral acid and can be referred to as phosphoric (V) acid or orthophosphoric acid. In addition to being a chemical reagent, phosphoric acid acts as rust inhibitor, dental and orthopedic etchant, flux, electrolyte, industrial etchant, dispersing agent, home cleaning product and fertilizer feedstock. Phosphate fertilizer is a major application of phosphoric acid which consumes approximately 90% of the production.

By Market Verdors:

OCP

Mosaic

PhosAgro

PotashCorp (Nutrien)

Itafos

EuroChem

Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT)

Arkema

Solvay

ICL Performance Products

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Chengxing Group

Yunphos

IFFCO

Maaden

Wengfu Group

Yuntianhua

Tongling Chemical Industry Group

Kailin Group

Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer

By Types:

Electronic Grade

Food Grade

Tech Grade

By Applications:

Fertilizers

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Phosphoric Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Phosphoric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Electronic Grade

1.4.3 Food Grade

1.4.4 Tech Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Phosphoric Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Fertilizers

1.5.3 Food & Beverages

1.5.4 Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Phosphoric Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Phosphoric Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Phosphoric Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Phosphoric Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Phosphoric Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Phosphoric Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Phosphoric Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Phosphoric Acid Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Phosphoric Acid Sales Volume

