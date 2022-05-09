Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Brake Drum market was valued at 2294.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .1% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive Brake Drum is a part of the drum brake system. The piston increases pressure to the two pairs of half-moon shape brake shoes. Then brake shoes are snapped to the tympanic wall which produces friction to stop the wheel.As the international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into auto brake drum industry.

And there is a big supply of automotive brake drum. Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for brake drum product is relatively low and more and more automobile manufactures choose disk brake to replace drum brake. Of course, there is still a certain space in the brake drum product demand market. Ordinary brake drum products on the market do not sell well. Price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates that automotive brake drum industry is over supply on the market. As low gross margin of automotive brake drum many big companies began to exit the field. Due to the clear trend of replacement, investors are not optimistic about this area, and in the future, there will not are much new investment enter the field.

For automotive brake drum industry, price fluctuations of raw material are mainly influencing factors for products price. As the main raw material prices are relatively low and stable, the Automotive Brake Drum prices will be stable in the short term. The study group recommends the new entrants just having money without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter the automotive brake drum field.

By Market Verdors:

Continental

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

STEMCO

TRW

Aisin Takaoka

BPW

Brembo

Meritor

Accuride Wheel End Solutions

Sharp Group

Bendix

ACDelco

Webb

LPR

Centric

SJ

Brake Parts Inc

Dura Brake

Longji Machinery

Hongma

Fubang V-Ti

Winhere

AIRUI

JAC

Laizhou Sanli

Xiangyang Juxin

By Types:

Investment Casting

Sand Casting

Die Casting

By Applications:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Brake Drum Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Investment Casting

1.4.3 Sand Casting

1.4.4 Die Casting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.3 Passenger Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Brake Drum Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive Brake Drum Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Brake Drum Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Brake Drum Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Brake Drum Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

