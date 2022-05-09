Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) market was valued at 838.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/147731/global-vitamin-b-market-2022-830

The Riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, is a vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. As a supplement it is used to prevent and treat riboflavin deficiency and prevent migraines. It can be used as a therapeutic mouth, eyes and genital inflammation APIs. Riboflavin application is very extensive in the clinical treatment, food industry, feed industry and has important value in cosmetic industry and so on.

China market price of riboflavin is expected to enlarger in recent years. With long-term over-supply of riboflavin, the future price trend depends on the inventories of leading companies. The most widely used riboflavin include: Content 80% Vitamin B2, Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2 and Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2. For Content 80% Vitamin B2, it mainly used in feed additives and account for about 68.04% of the market share. Riboflavin is mainly used as additives, such as feed additives, food additives, and also pharmaceutical industry. As everybody understanding of riboflavin medicinal value growing, cosmetics industry is becoming the part of riboflavin. Among them, the feed additive account for about 70.96% of the market share.

By Market Verdors:

Guangji Pharmaceutical

DSM

BASF

Shanghai Acebright Pharmaceuticals

NB GROUP

By Types:

Content 80% Vitamin B2

Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2

Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2

By Applications:

Feed Additives

Food Additives

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/147731/global-vitamin-b-market-2022-830

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Content 80% Vitamin B2

1.4.3 Content 80%~96% Vitamin B2

1.4.4 Content 98%~102% Vitamin B2

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Feed Additives

1.5.3 Food Additives

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market

1.8.1 Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/