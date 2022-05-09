Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Light Vehicle Transfer Case market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Vehicle Transfer Case market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Gear Driven Transfer Cases
- Chain Driven Transfer Cases
Segment by Application
- Light Trucks
- SUVs
- Others
By Company
- Magna
- GKN
- BorgWarner
- Linamar
- ZF
- AAM
- Meritor
- Dana
- Marmon
- Hyundai Dymos
- Fabco
- Univance
- Hangzhou Advance Gearbox Group Co., Ltd.
- Changzhou Hanhong
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Light Vehicle Transfer Case Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Gear Driven Transfer Cases
1.2.3 Chain Driven Transfer Cases
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Light Trucks
1.3.3 SUVs
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Production
2.1 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Sales by Region
