Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Light Vehicle Transfer Case market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Vehicle Transfer Case market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Gear Driven Transfer Cases

Chain Driven Transfer Cases

Segment by Application

Light Trucks

SUVs

Others

By Company

Magna

GKN

BorgWarner

Linamar

ZF

AAM

Meritor

Dana

Marmon

Hyundai Dymos

Fabco

Univance

Hangzhou Advance Gearbox Group Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Hanhong

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Light Vehicle Transfer Case Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Gear Driven Transfer Cases

1.2.3 Chain Driven Transfer Cases

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Light Trucks

1.3.3 SUVs

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Production

2.1 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Light Vehicle Transfer Case Sales by Region

