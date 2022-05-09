Global Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Analytics as a Service(AaaS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Analytics as a Service(AaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Predictive
- Prescriptive
- Diagnostic
- Descriptive
Segment by Application
- BFSI
- Retail and Wholesale
- Government
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunication and IT
- Others
By Company
- IBM
- Oracle
- Computer Science Corporation(CSC)
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise(HPE)
- SAS Institute
- Amazon Web Services(AWS)
- EMC
- Gooddata
- Microsoft
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Predictive
1.2.3 Prescriptive
1.2.4 Diagnostic
1.2.5 Descriptive
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Retail and Wholesale
1.3.4 Government
1.3.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.3.6 Manufacturing
1.3.7 Telecommunication and IT
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Analytics as a Service(AaaS) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
