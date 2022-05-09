2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile is an important intermediate, mainly used in pesticide and pharmaceutical industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile in global, including the following market information:

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile include Zhejiang Jitai New Materials, Zhejiang Yongtai Technology and Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Pesticide Intermediate

Other

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhejiang Jitai New Materials

Zhejiang Yongtai Technology

Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials

