2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile is an important intermediate, mainly used in pesticide and pharmaceutical industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile in global, including the following market information:

  • Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile include Zhejiang Jitai New Materials, Zhejiang Yongtai Technology and Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 98% Purity
  • 99% Purity

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Pharmaceutical Intermediates
  • Pesticide Intermediate
  • Other

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Zhejiang Jitai New Materials
  • Zhejiang Yongtai Technology
  • Zhejiang Xieshi New Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,4-Difluorobenzonitrile Companies

