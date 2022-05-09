Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reclaimed Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder include Xiantao Juxing Rubber Co Ltd, Nanhui Rubber, Laiwu Fuquan Rubber, Jiaozuo Hongrui Rubber, Jiangxi Guoyan High-tech Material Technology Co Ltd, Dashmesh Rubber Products and BariteWorld, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Reclaimed Rubber
- Rubber Powder
Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Tires
- Building Materials
- Highway
- Track
- Coating
- Other
Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Xiantao Juxing Rubber Co Ltd
- Nanhui Rubber
- Laiwu Fuquan Rubber
- Jiaozuo Hongrui Rubber
- Jiangxi Guoyan High-tech Material Technology Co Ltd
- Dashmesh Rubber Products
- BariteWorld
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Players in Global Market
