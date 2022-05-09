Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reclaimed Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder include Xiantao Juxing Rubber Co Ltd, Nanhui Rubber, Laiwu Fuquan Rubber, Jiaozuo Hongrui Rubber, Jiangxi Guoyan High-tech Material Technology Co Ltd, Dashmesh Rubber Products and BariteWorld, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reclaimed Rubber

Rubber Powder

Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Building Materials

Highway

Track

Coating

Other

Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Reclaimed Rubber and Rubber Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xiantao Juxing Rubber Co Ltd

Nanhui Rubber

Laiwu Fuquan Rubber

Jiaozuo Hongrui Rubber

Jiangxi Guoyan High-tech Material Technology Co Ltd

Dashmesh Rubber Products

BariteWorld

