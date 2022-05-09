Global Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Cloud Based Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software
- On-Premises Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software
Segment by Application
- BFSI
- Retail
- Telecommunication
- Government/Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Real Estate
- Energy and Power
- Manufacturing
- Others
By Company
- Riskified
- Simility(PayPal)
- MathWorks
- SAS Institute
- NICE Actimize
- Bolt Financial
- GlobalVision Systems
- Emailage
- Oversight Systems
- Sift Science
- Kount
- MemberCheck
- Gemalto
- Cofense
- Securonix
- IPQualityScore
- Fraud.net Inc
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud Based Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software
1.2.3 On-Premises Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Retail
1.3.4 Telecommunication
1.3.5 Government/Public Sector
1.3.6 Healthcare
1.3.7 Real Estate
1.3.8 Energy and Power
1.3.9 Manufacturing
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention(FDP) Software Industry Trends
