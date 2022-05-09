Hot Box Resin for Casting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The hot core box method is to make core sand made of liquid thermal resin binder and catalyst. It is filled into a metal core box heated to 180 ?-250 ?, so that the sand core close to the surface of the core box is heated. It can be polycondensed and hardened in a short time, and as long as the surface layer of the sand core has a millimeter to form a hard shell, it can be taken out from the core box. The sand core in the center part can be hardened by itself using the waste heat and the heat released by the hardening reaction. It is fast The production of medium and small sand cores with high dimensional accuracy (the maximum wall thickness of sand cores is generally 50-75mm) provides a very effective method, especially suitable for the production of castings in automobiles, tractors or similar industries

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Box Resin for Casting in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hot Box Resin for Casting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Box Resin for Casting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenolic Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Box Resin for Casting include ASK Chemicals, HA-International, Mazzon, Jinan Shengquan Group, Suzhou Xingye Materials Technology, Changle Hengchang Chemical, Sharing Chemical Industry, Guangdong Zhuli Casting Materials Technology and Furtenbach, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Box Resin for Casting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenolic Resin

Furan (Furfuryl Alcohol) Resin

Urea Formaldehyde Resin

Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Castings

Internal Combustion Engine Castings

Tractor Castings

Engineering Machinery Castings

Military Castings

Others

Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Box Resin for Casting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Box Resin for Casting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Box Resin for Casting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hot Box Resin for Casting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ASK Chemicals

HA-International

Mazzon

Jinan Shengquan Group

Suzhou Xingye Materials Technology

Changle Hengchang Chemical

Sharing Chemical Industry

Guangdong Zhuli Casting Materials Technology

Furtenbach

Bharath Foundry Chemicals

LERG SA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Box Resin for Casting Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Box Resin for Casting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Box Resin for Casting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Box Resin for Casting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Box Resin for Casting Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Box Resin for Casting Companies

