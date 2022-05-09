Global Food Irradiation Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Food Irradiation Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Irradiation Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Electron Beam Radiation
- Gamma Radiation
- X-Ray Radiation
Segment by Application
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Spices
- Grain Foods
- Meat and Poultry
By Company
- Gray Star
- Nordion
- SADEX
- STERIS
- Sterigenics
- Tecleor
- Food Technology Service, Inc.(FTSI)
- SureBeam
- Zhejiang Bigradium
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Food Irradiation Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electron Beam Radiation
1.2.3 Gamma Radiation
1.2.4 X-Ray Radiation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Food Irradiation Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fruits and Vegetables
1.3.3 Spices
1.3.4 Grain Foods
1.3.5 Meat and Poultry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Food Irradiation Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Food Irradiation Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Food Irradiation Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Food Irradiation Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Food Irradiation Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Food Irradiation Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Food Irradiation Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Food Irradiation Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Food Irradiation Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Food Irradiation Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Food Irradiation Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Food Irradiation Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
