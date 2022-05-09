News

Global Hydrophobing Agents Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Hydrophobing Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrophobing Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Metallic Stearates
  • Hydrophobic Polymers
  • Silicone Based Product
  • Fatty Acid Type Product
Segment by Application

 

  • Mortar
  • Concrete
  • Gypsum Board
  • Others

By Company

 

  • Wacker
  • Elotex
  • Baerlocher
  • Peter Greven
  • FACI S.P.A
  • Dover Chemical
  • Sunace
  • DowDuPont
  • Evonik
  • Shanxi Sanwei
  • Shandong Xindadi
  • Graf & Co. GmbH
  • Kao Chemicals

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

