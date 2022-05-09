News

Contingent Workforce Management Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Contingent Workforce Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Contingent Workforce Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Software
  • Cloud-based Solution
Segment by Application

 

  • SMBs
  • Large Businesses

By Company

 

  • SAP
  • Avature
  • Beeline
  • DCR Workforce
  • Upwork
  • Zeel
  • PRO Limited
  • BOWEN

By Region

 

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

