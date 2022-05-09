News

Bifacial Solar Panels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore11 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

The global Bifacial Solar Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Monocrystalline Solar Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Bifacial Solar Panels include LONGi Solar, Sunpreme, Prism Solar, Ankara Solar, SP Enerji, Adani Solar, AE Solar, LG Electronics and SoliTek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bifacial Solar Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Monocrystalline Solar Panels
  • Polycrystalline Solar Panels
  • Thin-Film Solar Panels

 

Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Residential
  • Commercial

 

Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Bifacial Solar Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Bifacial Solar Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Bifacial Solar Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
  • Key companies Bifacial Solar Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • LONGi Solar
  • Sunpreme
  • Prism Solar
  • Ankara Solar
  • SP Enerji
  • Adani Solar
  • AE Solar
  • LG Electronics
  • SoliTek
  • JA Solar
  • Canadian Solar
  • Trina Solar
  • Lumos Solar
  • Jinko Solar
  • Yingli
  • Suntech Power

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bifacial Solar Panels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bifacial Solar Panels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bifacial Solar Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bifacial Solar Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bifacial Solar Panels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bifacial Solar Panels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bifacial Solar Panels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bifacial Solar Panels Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore11 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Slaked Lime Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

February 24, 2022

Global Passenger Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

February 4, 2022

Smart Demand Response Market Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery Research Report 2021 | Schneider Electric, General Electric, EnerNOC

December 23, 2021

Automotive Pinion Gear Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Forecast 2021-2027, Share, Growth, Trends and Top Key Players

December 14, 2021
Back to top button