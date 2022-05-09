Bifacial Solar Panels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Bifacial Solar Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monocrystalline Solar Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bifacial Solar Panels include LONGi Solar, Sunpreme, Prism Solar, Ankara Solar, SP Enerji, Adani Solar, AE Solar, LG Electronics and SoliTek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bifacial Solar Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Monocrystalline Solar Panels
- Polycrystalline Solar Panels
- Thin-Film Solar Panels
Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bifacial Solar Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bifacial Solar Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bifacial Solar Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
- Key companies Bifacial Solar Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LONGi Solar
- Sunpreme
- Prism Solar
- Ankara Solar
- SP Enerji
- Adani Solar
- AE Solar
- LG Electronics
- SoliTek
- JA Solar
- Canadian Solar
- Trina Solar
- Lumos Solar
- Jinko Solar
- Yingli
- Suntech Power
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bifacial Solar Panels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bifacial Solar Panels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bifacial Solar Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bifacial Solar Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bifacial Solar Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bifacial Solar Panels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bifacial Solar Panels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bifacial Solar Panels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bifacial Solar Panels Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
