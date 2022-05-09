News

Industrial Paint Booth Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Paint Booth market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Paint Booth market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Crossdraft Paint Booths
  • Downdraft Paint Booths
  • Side Draft Paint Booths
  • Others
Segment by Application

 

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Construction & Agriculture
  • Marine
  • Railways
  • Others

By Company

 

  • Curran Group (Global Finishing Solutions)
  • Accudraft (SAIMA of North America Inc)
  • Spray Systems
  • Durr AG
  • Dalby
  • Blowtherm
  • USI ITALIA
  • Standard Tools and Equipment
  • Col-Met Engineered Finishing Solutions
  • Airblast Eurospray
  • Nova Verta International
  • Zonda
  • Celiber
  • Rohner
  • Epcon Industrial Systems
  • Eisenmann
  • Spraybooth Technology Ltd
  • Guangzhou Guangli Electromechanical Facilities Engineering

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

