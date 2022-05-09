Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Infusion Pumps
- Implantable Ports
- Intravenous Catheters
- Hypodermic Needles
- Other
Segment by Application
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Other
By Company
- B. Braun
- Baxter International
- Becton Dickinson
- C. R. Bard
- Fresenius Kabi
- Hospira(ICU Medical)
- Medtronic
- Smiths Group
- Teleflex
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Infusion Pumps
1.2.3 Implantable Ports
1.2.4 Intravenous Catheters
1.2.5 Hypodermic Needles
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Industry Trends
2.3.2 Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Drivers
2.3.3 Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Challenges
2.3.4 Intravenous(IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Restraints
