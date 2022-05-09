Tire Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Tire Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/146509/global-tire-additives-forecast-market-2022-2028-879

Silica Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tire Additives include Arkema, Arkochem, BASF, Eastman, Kraton, Lanxess, Orion Engineered Carbons, PMC Group and Shin-Etsu Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tire Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tire Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Tire Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silica

Carbon Black

Thioacetic Acid

Para Phenylene Diamines

Styrenated Phenol

Insoluble Sulfur

Others

Global Tire Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Tire Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Industrial

Other

Global Tire Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Tire Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tire Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tire Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tire Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Tire Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Arkochem

BASF

Eastman

Kraton

Lanxess

Orion Engineered Carbons

PMC Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemicals

WR Grace

Nocil

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/146509/global-tire-additives-forecast-market-2022-2028-879

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tire Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tire Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tire Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tire Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tire Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tire Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tire Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tire Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tire Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tire Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tire Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tire Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tire Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tire Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tire Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tire Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tire Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Silica

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/