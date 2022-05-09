News

Feed Additive Silica Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Feed Additive Silica market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Carrier Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Feed Additive Silica include Solvay, Evonik Industries, Quechen Silicon Chemical, PPG, OSC Group, W.R. Grace., Tosoh Silica, Madhu Silica and PQ Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Additive Silica manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Additive Silica Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Feed Additive Silica Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Carrier Type
  • Auxiliary Flow Pattern
  • Anti Caking Type

 

Global Feed Additive Silica Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Feed Additive Silica Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Adsorbent
  • Vitamins
  • Other

 

Global Feed Additive Silica Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Feed Additive Silica Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Feed Additive Silica revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Feed Additive Silica revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Feed Additive Silica sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Feed Additive Silica sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Solvay
  • Evonik Industries
  • Quechen Silicon Chemical
  • PPG
  • OSC Group
  • W.R. Grace.
  • Tosoh Silica
  • Madhu Silica
  • PQ Corporation
  • Ji Yao Holding Grou
  • Longxing Chemical
  • Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black
  • Fengrun Chemical
  • Fujian Zhengsheng Inorganic Material
  • Fujian Yuanxiang New Material
  • Zhuzhou Xinglong
  • Shandong Link

